Mo. Officials Mourn Loss in Colorado

KANSAS CITY - Missouri officials are mourning the loss of a former state corrections official who was shot and killed in Colorado, where he was head of the corrections department.

Tom Clements, head of the Colorado Department of Corrections since 2011, is the former director of Adult Institutions for the Missouri Corrections Department and had been with the Missouri department since 1979. Clements was shot Tuesday at his home outside Colorado Springs. Police were searching for the gunman Wednesday.

George Lombardi, director of Missouri's Department of Corrections, says he and his staff are struggling with Clements's death and says Clements was "just a very good, decent person."

Gov. Jay Nixon also said in an emailed statement that Clements' death is "heartbreaking tragedy" and that Clements had dedicated his professional life to public service.