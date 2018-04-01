Mo. Officials Signal Changes in Medicaid Program

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Officials in Missouri say the state is tightening the criteria that some people must meet to be eligible for Medicaid.

Low-income seniors and the disabled can qualify for Medicaid, even if their income is higher than the program's limits. They can do so by making a monthly payment to the state or by spending their excess income on medical bills.

State officials say that, in some cases, staff was incorrectly crediting a patient's entire medical bill toward his or her monthly total, even if Medicaid or private insurance had paid part of it.

That might have made it easier for the seniors to be eligible for Medicaid, even though they weren't qualified.

An official with the Department of Social Services says the state will have the problem corrected by May.