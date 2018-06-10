Mo. Officials to Discuss Military Bases

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Weather is forcing two state officials to cancel part of a planned state tour to announce plans to retain and strengthen military bases and federal defense spending in the state.

Gov. Jay Nixon and state Treasurer Clint Zweifel had scheduled news conferences Friday at or near three military installations.

Nixon and Zweifel were planning to visit Rosecrans Air National Guard Base in St. Joseph and the University of Central Missouri, which is located in Warrensburg near Whiteman Air Force Base. Both were canceled because of the weather.

The statewide officials also are scheduled to go to St. Robert, which is near Fort Leonard Wood.