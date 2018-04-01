Mo. Officials Urge Funding For River Port

HERCULANEUM, Mo. (AP) - Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder and two state senators want Missouri lawmakers to restore funding to build a Mississippi River port south of St. Louis.

The House included $1.2 million of seed money for the Jefferson County project in its version of the state budget. But the Senate stripped the funding before approving the budget last week.

Kinder said Monday the port would create thousands of jobs and promote economic development. He says the Jefferson County area is coping with the recent auto plant closings and the planned closing of the Doe Run lead smelting plant.

Kinder was joined in his call to restore the funding by two senators, Democrat Ryan McKenna and Republican Kevin Engler. Both of their districts include Jefferson County.