Mo. Officials Urge Review of Insurance Coverage

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - State insurance officials say Missourians should review their policies to be sure they have enough coverage. The Department of Insurance, Financial Institutions and Professional Registration says homeowner policies that are more than five years old might not cover the entire cost of rebuilding a house. The department also says apartment dwellers should have renter's insurance because landlords' policies usually cover buildings and not the property of tenants. Insurance officials say residents should prepare a list of their belongings to help determine what level of coverage they need. The inventory also can make it easier to file a claim if necessary.