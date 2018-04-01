Mo. Panel Urges Early Voting Provision

JEFFERSON CITY - A special panel created by Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander is recommending that the state allow early voting and expand absentee voting by mail.



The bipartisan commission released its recommendations Thursday for overhauling Missouri's voting laws.



Missouri now allows people to vote by mail only if they meet certain conditions, such as a disability or absence from their district on election day. The commission says voters should be allowed to mail their ballots without such restrictions.



It also recommends requiring all local election authorities to establish one location where voters can cast ballots in-person beginning six weeks before election day. For presidential elections, highly-populated areas would be required to establish an additional polling place for early voting.



The 11-member commission is made up of local election authorities, attorneys and former lawmakers.