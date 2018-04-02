Mo. Posts Local Water Quality Reports Online

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's environmental regulatory agency says it's the first in the nation to post water quality reports online for all of the state's public water utilities.

The move by the state Department of Natural Resources comes after a change in federal requirements allowed public water suppliers to begin posting their annual "consumer confidence reports" online instead of mailing them to customers. The reports include information about water sources and details about the amounts of contaminants found in tests of drinking water.

The annual reports are required by all community water systems that serve at least 25 residents.

Missouri residents can search for their public water system by first selecting their county on the department's website.