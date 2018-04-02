MO Principal Leaves After Family Powerball win

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A Columbia elementary school principal is retiring after her sister-in-law scored a huge win in a recent Powerball drawing.

Kris Matthews is principal of Grant Elementary School. Her husband is a brother of Cindy Hill, who along with husband Mark Hill won half of the record $588 million Powerball jackpot on Nov. 28.

The Hills, who live in the northwest Missouri town of Dearborn, are taking an after-tax lump-sum payment of nearly $137 million. And they're sharing it with family members.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports Matthews' undisclosed share of the Hills' winnings will let her leave Grant Elementary at the end of the school year. She says she wants to spend more time at home with her 15-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter.