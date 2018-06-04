Mo. Proposal Targets Collection of Cellphone Data

4 years 4 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, January 09 2014 Jan 9, 2014 Thursday, January 09, 2014 4:42:28 AM CST January 09, 2014 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri lawmaker is proposing a state constitutional amendment intended to cut down on the government's ability to get data about people's phone calls.

Sen. Rob Schaaf wants to amend a section of the Missouri Constitution that already requires specific warrants to be issued before law enforcement officers can search places or seize things.

Schaaf's proposal would add "electronic communications and data" to the list of items protected from unreasonable searches and seizures.

Schaaf is a Republican from St. Joseph. He said the intent is to require a warrant before law enforcement agencies can listen in on cellphone conversations. The measure is prompted by revelations that the National Security Agency has accessed the telephone records of millions of Americans.

 

More News

Grid
List

Cardinals claim a grand victory against the Pirates
Cardinals claim a grand victory against the Pirates
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals started the game on Sunday with a bang! Cardinals left fielder Marcell... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, June 03 2018 Jun 3, 2018 Sunday, June 03, 2018 7:36:00 PM CDT June 03, 2018 in Sports

Royals lose series against Oakland
Royals lose series against Oakland
KANSAS CITY - The game was scoreless for the first two innings on Sunday. The Oakland Athletics were first... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, June 03 2018 Jun 3, 2018 Sunday, June 03, 2018 7:36:00 PM CDT June 03, 2018 in Sports

Dogs take over during Rescue Reunion
Dogs take over during Rescue Reunion
COLUMBIA - Dogs and their owners attended the first ever Second Chance Rescue Reunion Sunday at the LogBoat Brewing Company.... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, June 03 2018 Jun 3, 2018 Sunday, June 03, 2018 5:48:00 PM CDT June 03, 2018 in News

Healthier foods, convenient locations new motto for the local food bank
Healthier foods, convenient locations new motto for the local food bank
COLUMBIA- The Central and Northeast Missouri Food Bank has started an initiative to provide less canned foods and more healthy... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, June 03 2018 Jun 3, 2018 Sunday, June 03, 2018 3:56:00 PM CDT June 03, 2018 in News

A new program helps people get on the road
A new program helps people get on the road
COLUMBIA – A car may be a simple luxury many take for granted, but those without one often face hurdles.... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, June 03 2018 Jun 3, 2018 Sunday, June 03, 2018 12:51:00 PM CDT June 03, 2018 in Top Stories

Fulton woman faces domestic abuse charges after alleged stabbing
Fulton woman faces domestic abuse charges after alleged stabbing
FULTON - Fulton Police Department responded to Fulton Medical Center early Sunday morning after a man, whose name was not... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, June 03 2018 Jun 3, 2018 Sunday, June 03, 2018 12:02:00 PM CDT June 03, 2018 in Top Stories

Trump attorney believes Trump will fight subpoena if issued
Trump attorney believes Trump will fight subpoena if issued
(AP) — An attorney for President Donald Trump stressed Sunday that the president's legal team would contest any effort to... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, June 03 2018 Jun 3, 2018 Sunday, June 03, 2018 10:42:00 AM CDT June 03, 2018 in Top Stories

Car hits bicycle, child injured
Car hits bicycle, child injured
JEFFERSON CITY - A car crash Friday evening left a child injured and in the hospital. Police said 51-year-old... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, June 03 2018 Jun 3, 2018 Sunday, June 03, 2018 10:18:00 AM CDT June 03, 2018 in Top Stories

Downtown Columbia looks to upgrade trash issues
Downtown Columbia looks to upgrade trash issues
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia has invested in a new area to dump trash downtown, but is still looking... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 02 2018 Jun 2, 2018 Saturday, June 02, 2018 7:02:00 PM CDT June 02, 2018 in Top Stories

Human trafficking law represents long fight of late state representative
Human trafficking law represents long fight of late state representative
JEFFERSON CITY – State lawmakers are honoring the efforts of Rep. Cloria Brown, who recently died of cancer, by raising... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 02 2018 Jun 2, 2018 Saturday, June 02, 2018 5:26:00 PM CDT June 02, 2018 in News

60th annual "Art in the Park" kicks off in Columbia
60th annual "Art in the Park" kicks off in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Art League welcomed visitors to its 60th annual 'Art in the Park' festival Saturday at Stephens... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 02 2018 Jun 2, 2018 Saturday, June 02, 2018 4:38:00 PM CDT June 02, 2018 in News

Columbia hosts annual hazardous waste drop-off event
Columbia hosts annual hazardous waste drop-off event
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia hosted an event that made garage cleaning a lot easier for people in the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 02 2018 Jun 2, 2018 Saturday, June 02, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 02, 2018 in News

Historic junior high school in Moberly might become affordable housing
Historic junior high school in Moberly might become affordable housing
MOBERLY - A historic junior high school building in downtown Moberly could be transformed into affordable senior housing. The... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 02 2018 Jun 2, 2018 Saturday, June 02, 2018 11:02:00 AM CDT June 02, 2018 in News

Adrian's Island bill waits for governor's approval
Adrian's Island bill waits for governor's approval
JEFFERSON CITY - About 30 years since the idea originated, legislators have finally passed about a bill that will connect... More >>
2 days ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:52:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Inaugural music video festival aims to bring people together
Inaugural music video festival aims to bring people together
COLUMBIA - The inaugural "VidWest" music video festival is taking place on Friday and Saturday in Columbia. The goal... More >>
2 days ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Lake Ozark kicks off Lake Race 2018
Lake Ozark kicks off Lake Race 2018
LAKE OZARK - Lake Ozark will kick off the 2018 Lake Race powerboat racing challenge Saturday morning at Bagnell Dam.... More >>
2 days ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:08:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Lieutenant governor position left vacant
Lieutenant governor position left vacant
COLUMBIA- With Gov. Mike Parson taking office Friday, his former position, lieutenant remains vacant with no clear indication of when... More >>
2 days ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Teenager charged in shooting that caused school lockdowns
UPDATE: Teenager charged in shooting that caused school lockdowns
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors filed charges on Friday against a teenager accused of shooting another person. The incident led to... More >>
2 days ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:52:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 64°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3am 59°
4am 57°
5am 57°
6am 57°