Mo. Prosecutor Says Workload Prompted Resignation

PLATTSBURG, Mo. - Clinton County's prosecuting attorney says he is resigning from his post because of tight county finances and an increased caseload that makes the job anything but the part-time gig it's supposed to be.

Bill Burris was elected to office in 2006 and re-elected four years later. The St. Joseph News-Press reports his resignation goes into effect June 28.

Burris says the increase in felony complaints filed with his office has made it impossible for him to run his own practice because of the amount of time it takes to appropriately prosecute each case. The county prosecutor job pays $52,000 a year and is supposed to be part time, but the workload requires a full-time position.

Burris says Gov. Jay Nixon is expected to appoint someone to fill the vacancy.