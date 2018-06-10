Mo. Public Safety Chief's Gun, Badges Stolen

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police in St. Louis say someone broke into the car of Missouri's public safety director and stole a gun and two badges.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Missouri Public Department of Public Safety Director Jerry Lee had parked Sunday at the city's Art Museum for about 30 minutes. Lee was taking part in a nearby event benefiting a group that helps the families of fallen public safety workers.

Police say Lee's vehicle had minor damage to the lock on the driver's side door. The thief took a duffel bag that contained the gun, badges and a GPS unit.

Lee is a former chief of the St. Louis County Police Department.