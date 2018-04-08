MO Pushes Math and Science

The state is concerned students aren't interested in those fields, so schools are sharing what works for them.

For example, Sedalia uses a hands-on approach at schools, including Horace Mann, where students use soda straws, masking tape and ping pong balls to learn about physics.

Student Lacey Lancaster knows math will be useful for her future.

"Math can help you add up things when you're older," she said.

But, the state's trying to show students math is more than just straws and tape.

"You need to have a strong background in math and science if you're going to be competitive in the very competitive global economy," explained Blunt. "They were obviously very interested in what they were doing."

Teacher Cheryl McBride added, "We need to see how we are going to get that [interest] into the middle school and the high school."

The governor will talk about weaknesses and strengths he saw during his classroom visits across the state when he hosts a math and science conference next Tuesday in Jefferson City.