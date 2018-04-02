Mo. Refuge Needs Help with 57 New Horses

LINN CREEK, Mo. (AP) - A sanctuary for abandoned and abused horses in central Missouri is dealing with a population boom.

The Lake Sun Leader reports reports Forget-Me-Not Horse Rescue & Sanctuary in Linn Creek is taking in 57 horses from a southwest Missouri farm that went out of business.

Sanctuary owner Connie Hendrix said Tuesday the horses are in varying states of health, with some of them malnourished and others needing basic medical care. Hendrix - whose operation already had about 30 other horses - estimates it costs $100 per horse to get them ready for foster homes or adoption.

The newly arrived residents include mustangs, quarter horses, appaloosas and other breeds in different stages of training.

Hendrix says Forget-Me-Not needs financial donations, foster homes and people interested in adopting the newcomers.