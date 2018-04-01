MO Releases 2011 Revenue Report

JEFFERSON CITY - State Budget Director Linda Luebbering announced today that Fiscal Year 2011 ended with net general revenue collections increasing by 5.9 percent compared to 2010. Revenue increased from $6.77 billion last year to $7.18 billion this year.

Net general revenue collections for June alone increased by 47.2 percent, from $492.2 million to $724.4 million.

Individual income tax collections

• Increased 2.7 percent for the year, from $5.48 billion last year to $5.63 billion this year.

• Increased 5.4 percent for the month.

Sales and use tax collections

• Increased 1.0 percent for the year from $1.79 billion last year to $1.81 billion this year.

• Increased 8.7 percent for the month.

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

• Increased 7.0 percent for the year, from $502.2 million last year to $537.3 million this year.

• Decreased 8.4 percent for the month.

All other collections

• Increased 14.5 percent for the year, from $465.8 million last year to $533.2 million this year.

• Decreased 17.5 percent for the month.

Refunds

• Decreased 9.0 percent for the year, from $1.47 billion last year to $1.34 billion this year.

• Decreased 79.8 percent for the month.