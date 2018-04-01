Mo. Rep. Seeks Change for Hunting Ballot Measures

JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri House member wants to make it harder for voters to change the state's hunting, fishing and forestry laws.

Proposals that go on a statewide ballot through initiative petitions only need a simple majority to pass. But House Republican Don Ruzicka, of Mount Vernon, wants to raise the threshold to two-thirds for ballot questions affecting hunting and fishing.

Ruzicka has introduced a proposed amendment to the Missouri Constitution to make the change. The amendment has cleared the House and would go before voters later this year if it's approved by the full Legislature.

Opponents include Democratic Sen. Jolie Justus, of Kansas City, who says the Legislature should not raise the standard for only one type of ballot measure.