Mo. Revenue Up 7.9 Percent Through 6 Months
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri revenues are up 7.9 percent through the first half of the state's current budget year.
Figures released Friday by the Office of Administration show net general collections totaled $3.77 billion from July through December, compared with $3.49 billion in the same period a year earlier.
Collections from individual income taxes are up 5.7 percent compared with last year, while payouts for tax refunds are down by nearly 22 percent. Revenue from sales taxes is up 0.3 percent.
Budget Director Linda Luebbering says the revenue figures show Missouri's economy is improving. But she also says budget officials anticipate the growth could decline somewhat during the second half of the fiscal year.
