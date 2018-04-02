Mo. Revenues Up 2.7 Percent Through First Quarter

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A new report says Missouri revenues are up 2.7 percent through the first three months of the fiscal year from the same period last year.

The state Office of Administration said Wednesday that net general revenues totaled $1.95 billion from July through September. Net general revenues were about $804 million in September alone, an increase of 8.3 percent from September 2012.

For the fiscal year so far, individual income taxes are up 3.8 percent and corporate income taxes are up 28.4 percent from the previous fiscal year.