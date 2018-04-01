Mo S&T Engineering Group to Help Remote Villages

ROLLA (AP) - An engineering group at the Missouri University of Science and Technology has plans to help bring sanitation and sustainable drinking water systems to remote villages.

Students in the school's chapter of Engineers Without Borders will make four trips this summer to communities in Bolivia, Honduras and Guatemala.

The first team of a dozen students heads out before Memorial Day for Los Eucaliptos, Bolivia.

The goal of this year's team is to build a well house, add to the erosion control system and oversee the drilling of an 80-meter deep well.