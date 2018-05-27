Mo. S&T prepares for 107th St. Pat's celebration

ROLLA (AP) - The Missouri University of Science and Technology is continuing a tradition that began in 1908 when a group of Rolla students declared that St. Patrick was the patron saint of engineers.

The St. Patrick's celebration has grown to include more than a week's worth of events. The first running from March 2 through March 4 involves students who will club plastic snakes with large decorative sticks called shillelaghs. On March 11, a Missouri S&T student portraying St. Patrick will arrive in downtown Rolla with his court aboard a railway handcar.

Other events include a dance and the St. Pat's Follies in which students gather to hear jokes and participate in short competitions.

The festivities will wrap up March 14 with a parade.