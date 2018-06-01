Mo. School Funding Gap Hits Some More Than Others
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A state funding shortfall is hitting some Missouri school districts harder than others.
A report released Wednesday by the Missouri Budget Project says the state is underfunding public school districts by $656 million this year. That's based on the amount called for under a 2005 law that re-wrote Missouri's school funding formula.
The report says the shortfall amounts to about $700 per student on a statewide basis. But those figures vary widely by district.
The largest discrepancy is a $978 per student at the Potosi School District in Washington County in rural eastern Missouri. The smallest state funding gap is a $34 per student shortfall at the Clayton district in St. Louis County.
A budget plan pending in the Missouri House would narrow but not eliminate the funding shortfall.