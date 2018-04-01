Mo. Secretary of State Candidate: $442,000 in Bank
JEFFERSON CITY - Democrat Jason Kander reports beginning the year with more than $442,000 in his campaign account for his run for Missouri secretary of state.
Kander, a Missouri House member from Kansas City, is the only Democrat actively campaigning for secretary of state. Two-term Democratic incumbent Robin Carnahan is not seeking a third term.
Kander released a summary Friday of his campaign finance report for the final three months of 2011. The summary shows he raised more than $230,000 and spent about $29,000 from October 1st through December 31st.
Candidates for statewide office have until Tuesday to submit fourth-quarter fund-raising reports to the Missouri Ethics Commission. On the Republican side, state senators Bill Stouffer and Scott Rupp and House member Shane Schoeller are also running for secretary of state.
