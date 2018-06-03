Mo. Seeks Expansion of Disability Program
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon's administration is seeking additional federal funding to expand a program serving residents with developmental disabilities.
The Partnership for Hope program combines federal, state and local funding to provide home- and community-based services to people with developmental disabilities -- including for many who have been on a state waiting list for aid.
About 870 people have enrolled in the program since it began last October. Nixon says the Department of Mental Health is seeking federal approval to add 300 more slots. That would raise the total number of people who could be served by the program to nearly 1,300 in 83 counties and the city of St. Louis.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia has invested in a new area to dump trash downtown, but is still looking... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – State lawmakers are honoring the efforts of Rep. Cloria Brown, who recently died of cancer, by raising... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Art League welcomed visitors to its 60th annual 'Art in the Park' festival Saturday at Stephens... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia hosted an event that made garage cleaning a lot easier for people in the... More >>
in
MOBERLY - A historic junior high school building in downtown Moberly could be transformed into affordable senior housing. The... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - About 30 years since the idea originated, legislators have finally passed about a bill that will connect... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The inaugural "VidWest" music video festival is taking place on Friday and Saturday in Columbia. The goal... More >>
in
LAKE OZARK - Lake Ozark will kick off the 2018 Lake Race powerboat racing challenge Saturday morning at Bagnell Dam.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- With Gov. Mike Parson taking office Friday, his former position, lieutenant remains vacant with no clear indication of when... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors filed charges on Friday against a teenager accused of shooting another person. The incident led to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - With a message of hope for the state, Gov. Mike Parson took the oath of office Friday,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri leaders from across the state are issuing statements showing their support for Gov. Mike Parson, who... More >>
in
BOLIVAR - Cattle farmer, businessman, sheriff, representative, senator, lieutenant governor and now governor. The highest position in the state is... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Eric Greitens framed his political career as an outsider. As of 5 p.m. Friday, he is once again... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Eric Greitens issued five pardons and commuted four sentences on Friday. “The ability to make wrong... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Hours before he is set to step down, Gov. Eric Greitens signed 77 bills into law, according to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – City Manager Mike Matthes presented the 2018 State of the City address Friday. A theme of the address... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Advocates are vowing to take a stand on gun violence, and promote gun safety to their communities. ... More >>
in