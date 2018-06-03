Mo. Seeks Expansion of Disability Program

6 years 11 months 2 days ago Friday, July 01 2011 Jul 1, 2011 Friday, July 01, 2011 3:58:05 AM CDT July 01, 2011 in News
By: Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon's administration is seeking additional federal funding to expand a program serving residents with developmental disabilities.

The Partnership for Hope program combines federal, state and local funding to provide home- and community-based services to people with developmental disabilities -- including for many who have been on a state waiting list for aid.

About 870 people have enrolled in the program since it began last October. Nixon says the Department of Mental Health is seeking federal approval to add 300 more slots. That would raise the total number of people who could be served by the program to nearly 1,300 in 83 counties and the city of St. Louis.

More News

Grid
List

Downtown Columbia looks to upgrade trash issues
Downtown Columbia looks to upgrade trash issues
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia has invested in a new area to dump trash downtown, but is still looking... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, June 02 2018 Jun 2, 2018 Saturday, June 02, 2018 7:02:00 PM CDT June 02, 2018 in News

Human trafficking law represents long fight of late state representative
Human trafficking law represents long fight of late state representative
JEFFERSON CITY – State lawmakers are honoring the efforts of Rep. Cloria Brown, who recently died of cancer, by raising... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, June 02 2018 Jun 2, 2018 Saturday, June 02, 2018 5:26:00 PM CDT June 02, 2018 in News

60th annual "Art in the Park" kicks off in Columbia
60th annual "Art in the Park" kicks off in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Art League welcomed visitors to its 60th annual 'Art in the Park' festival Saturday at Stephens... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, June 02 2018 Jun 2, 2018 Saturday, June 02, 2018 4:38:00 PM CDT June 02, 2018 in News

Columbia hosts annual hazardous waste drop-off event
Columbia hosts annual hazardous waste drop-off event
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia hosted an event that made garage cleaning a lot easier for people in the... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, June 02 2018 Jun 2, 2018 Saturday, June 02, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 02, 2018 in News

Historic junior high school in Moberly might become affordable housing
Historic junior high school in Moberly might become affordable housing
MOBERLY - A historic junior high school building in downtown Moberly could be transformed into affordable senior housing. The... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, June 02 2018 Jun 2, 2018 Saturday, June 02, 2018 11:02:00 AM CDT June 02, 2018 in News

Adrian's Island bill waits for governor's approval
Adrian's Island bill waits for governor's approval
JEFFERSON CITY - About 30 years since the idea originated, legislators have finally passed about a bill that will connect... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:52:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Inaugural music video festival aims to bring people together
Inaugural music video festival aims to bring people together
COLUMBIA - The inaugural "VidWest" music video festival is taking place on Friday and Saturday in Columbia. The goal... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Lake Ozark kicks off Lake Race 2018
Lake Ozark kicks off Lake Race 2018
LAKE OZARK - Lake Ozark will kick off the 2018 Lake Race powerboat racing challenge Saturday morning at Bagnell Dam.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:08:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Lieutenant governor position left vacant
Lieutenant governor position left vacant
COLUMBIA- With Gov. Mike Parson taking office Friday, his former position, lieutenant remains vacant with no clear indication of when... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Teenager charged in shooting that caused school lockdowns
UPDATE: Teenager charged in shooting that caused school lockdowns
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors filed charges on Friday against a teenager accused of shooting another person. The incident led to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:52:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Parson begins governorship saying he hopes to lead state to unity
Parson begins governorship saying he hopes to lead state to unity
JEFFERSON CITY - With a message of hope for the state, Gov. Mike Parson took the oath of office Friday,... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:47:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Lawmakers, others comment on the swearing in of Mike Parson
Lawmakers, others comment on the swearing in of Mike Parson
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri leaders from across the state are issuing statements showing their support for Gov. Mike Parson, who... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:43:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

New governor backed by hometown community
New governor backed by hometown community
BOLIVAR - Cattle farmer, businessman, sheriff, representative, senator, lieutenant governor and now governor. The highest position in the state is... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:38:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Timeline: Greitens political career tumultuous despite high points
Timeline: Greitens political career tumultuous despite high points
COLUMBIA - Eric Greitens framed his political career as an outsider. As of 5 p.m. Friday, he is once again... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 4:58:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Greitens announces clemency and pardon decisions
Greitens announces clemency and pardon decisions
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Eric Greitens issued five pardons and commuted four sentences on Friday. “The ability to make wrong... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 4:09:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Governor Greitens signs 77 bills into laws
Governor Greitens signs 77 bills into laws
JEFFERSON CITY- Hours before he is set to step down, Gov. Eric Greitens signed 77 bills into law, according to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 2:41:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

State of the City address talks need for more city funding
State of the City address talks need for more city funding
COLUMBIA – City Manager Mike Matthes presented the 2018 State of the City address Friday. A theme of the address... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 1:58:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in Top Stories

Local advocacy group continues the fight against gun violence
Local advocacy group continues the fight against gun violence
COLUMBIA - Advocates are vowing to take a stand on gun violence, and promote gun safety to their communities. ... More >>
2 days ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:42:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 67°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9am 70°
10am 74°
11am 78°
12pm 80°