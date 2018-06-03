Mo. Seeks Expansion of Disability Program

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon's administration is seeking additional federal funding to expand a program serving residents with developmental disabilities.

The Partnership for Hope program combines federal, state and local funding to provide home- and community-based services to people with developmental disabilities -- including for many who have been on a state waiting list for aid.

About 870 people have enrolled in the program since it began last October. Nixon says the Department of Mental Health is seeking federal approval to add 300 more slots. That would raise the total number of people who could be served by the program to nearly 1,300 in 83 counties and the city of St. Louis.