MO Senate Aims to Change Contribution Limits

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Senators gave the bill first-round approval Wednesday night. Instead of caps on direct contributions, the measure would put new limits on donations and spending involving House and Senate district committees. Current law lets individual donors give state Senate candidates up to $650 and House candidates up to $325 per election. But candidates can accept 10 times that from political party committees, which have no limits on donations. Those rules let individuals funnel extra money through a committee to candidates of their choice.