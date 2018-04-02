Mo. Senate Approves Bill to Collect Jail Fees

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's Senate has given preliminary approval to a bill that would bar people from getting hunting and fishing licenses if they owe money to a county jail. The measure endorsed Tuesday would also divert a person's lottery prizes and income tax refunds to pay for jail debts. Debtors would also be barred from getting concealed gun permits until they pay up.

State law requires people confined in county jails for state crimes to reimburse counties for the cost of their incarceration. The Missouri Sheriffs' Association estimates unpaid jail boarding fees statewide total about $3 million. The legislation sponsored by Republican Sen. Brian Munzlinger, of Williamstown, needs one more affirmative vote before moving to the House.