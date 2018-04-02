Mo. Senate Approves Unemployment Changes

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - People fired for sleeping on the job and missing work could have a harder time getting unemployment benefits under a bill endorsed by the Missouri Senate.

The Senate gave initial approval Wednesday to a measure expanding the definition of "misconduct" in the workplace. The change would make it harder for people to qualify for unemployment insurance after they are fired.

Supporters say the bill will protect businesses from liability and give them more freedom to fire employees who misbehave at work.

The legislation is sponsored by Republican Sen. Will Kraus, of Lee's Summit. It needs one more affirmative vote in the Senate before moving to the House.