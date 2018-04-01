Mo. Senate Backs Bill Aimed at Injured Workers

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Senate has approved legislation to replenish an insolvent fund for disabled workers and limit lawsuits seeking money for work-related illnesses.

The Senate's vote 33-1 vote early Wednesday sends the measure to the House for final approval. The bill seeks to rectify two consequences of a 2005 law that overhauled Missouri's workers' compensation system.

That law capped the surcharge that businesses pay into a special state fund for disabled workers who suffer a second job-related injury. Since that change, the fund has run a deficit. This year's bill would temporarily raise the surcharge to replenish the fund.

The bill also would restore most job-related diseases under the umbrella of the workers' compensation system. Court rulings interpreting the 2005 law have allowed occupational disease claims to be filed in court.