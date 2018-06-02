Mo Senate Backs Expansion of Elder Abuse Law

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Senate has endorsed a bill expanding the state's elder abuse law to protect older citizens from financial exploitation.

The chamber gave the measure first-round approval Tuesday.

The bill makes it a crime for those with authority over an elderly person to take advantage of that person's state of mind for financial gain. The provision would apply to people who have guardianship, power of attorney or some other financial management role for seniors.

If someone steals money from an elderly person that had been intended to cover nursing home expenses, a judge could order that the money be paid to the home.

Sponsoring Sen. Kevin Engler, a Republican from Farmington, says that some senior citizens need more protection because of their age and health.