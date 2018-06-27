Mo. Senate Bill Would Move up KC Schools Takeover

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A bill that could speed up a state takeover of Kansas City schools is moving forward in the state Legislature.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Senate bill is spurring the Kansas City district to show it's making enough progress to warrant giving the district two years to regain accreditation.

The measure would remove limitations in state law that give unaccredited school districts two full school years to regain its status before the state intervenes.

Education Commissioner Chris Nicastro wants the state to have the discretion to move in more quickly or to allow an improving district to carry on.

Kansas City school officials, however, want the bill to give an unaccredited district that's improving at least the two full years to reach performance levels required for accreditation.