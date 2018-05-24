Mo. Senate Could Consider Ethics Legislation

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Senate majority leader says the chamber could debate ethics legislation this week that would curb lobbying.

The bill would make lawmakers wait two years after their terms expire before registering as lobbyists. It would require lobbyists to report expenditures within 48 hours and would prohibit out-of-state spending on travel, lodging, food and entertainment.

Another provision would bar legislators from serving as paid political consultants to fellow lawmakers.

Ethics measures have previously stalled over attempts to re-enact caps on campaign contribution limits, which are not included in the Senate bill.

Missouri is the only state to allow the trio of unlimited contributions to candidates, unlimited gifts from lobbyists and no waiting period before an elected official can lobby.