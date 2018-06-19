Mo. Senate Endorses New Income Tax Cut Plan

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri senators have endorsed an income tax cut that could eventually waive an estimated $464 million annually in state revenues.

The legislation given initial approval Wednesday would cut taxes by half of the amount originally proposed by a Republican-led committee.

It could gradually cut the state's top individual income tax rate to 5.5 percent from the current 6 percent. It also could phase in a 25 percent deduction for business income reported on individual income tax returns, and add a $500 tax deduction for lower-income individuals.

The tax cuts could not take effect until 2017, and only then if state revenues grew by at least $150 million.

The bill does not contain Gov. Jay Nixon's proposals to make the tax cuts contingent on full school funding and new tax-credit limits.