Mo. Senate Endorses Shake-up of KC School Board

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Senate has given first-round approval to legislation shrinking the size of the Kansas City school board, effective in 2019.

The measure endorsed Tuesday would reduce the Kansas City Public Schools Board of Directors from nine members to seven.

The board would have two members elected at-large instead of the current three. The remaining five members would be elected from sub-districts.

The legislation is sponsored by Democratic Sen. Paul LeVota, of Independence. It needs one more Senate vote before moving to the House.