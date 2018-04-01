Mo. Senate Expands Taxing Authority for University

JEFFERSON CITY - Local University of Missouri Extension councils could levy property taxes under legislation passed by the Missouri Senate.

The Senate voted 23-7 Monday to send the measure to the House.

The bill would allow existing extension councils to form single or multi-county districts. The council would then be able to put a property tax - no more than 30 cents for every $100 assessed valuation - on the ballot in its district.

The measure applies to every Missouri county and extension district except St. Louis County, where local senators were concerned about adding another taxing authority.

Extension councils already exist in each county and are charged with bringing education and research to all parts of the state.