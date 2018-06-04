Mo. Senate Leader Plans Criminal Code Overhaul

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A top Senate Republican says an overhaul of Missouri's criminal code will be high on the priority list for this year's legislative session.

President Pro Tem Tom Dempsey, of St. Charles, says he would like the bill to pass the Senate within the first part of the annual session that began Wednesday.

The measure is sponsored by the Senate's top Democrat, Jolie Justus, of Kansas City.

It would create new classes of felonies and misdemeanors and give judges some more flexibility in sentencing.

The massive revision passed the House in the final weeks of the 2013 session but did not receive a vote in the Senate.