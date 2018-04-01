Mo. Senate OKs Contracts for Capitol Anniversaries

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri senators have endorsed legislation that would allow contracts to sell food and beverages - including alcohol - at anniversary celebrations for the state Capitol.

The current state Capitol replaced one that burned after being struck by lightning in February 1911. The cornerstone was laid in 1915, the first government offices moved into the structure in 1917 and the building was dedicated in 1924.

Senators gave first-round approval Tuesday to legislation that would allow the Missouri State Capitol Commission to contract with vendors for anniversary celebrations. The measure needs another vote to move to the House.

The legislation also authorizes the Office of Administration commissioner to contract for the sale of food and drink at the former Missouri State Penitentiary. The prison in Jefferson City is a tourist attraction.