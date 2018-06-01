Mo. Senate Panel Agrees to School Funding Hike

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri schools appear likely to get a two percent funding increase next year, while state employees could get a small raise. Those decisions appear to be locked into the budget, stemming from decisions made by the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday.

The committee agreed to provide a $66 million increase in basic state aid to public elementary and secondary schools on top of a $3 billion core budget. The House had approved a $65 million increase. Under legislative rules, negotiators are required to keep the final figure between the House and Senate versions.

The budget panel also agreed to go with a House plan that would provide a $500 annual pay raise to state employees, starting halfway through the 2014 fiscal year.