Mo. Senate Panel Considering Gun Law Nullification

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- A Missouri Senate panel is taking up legislation that would send federal agents to jail for enforcing federal gun control laws in the state.

The measure being heard by the Senate General Laws Committee on Tuesday would declare certain federal gun control policies "null and void." Agents enforcing them could spend a year in jail, be fined up to $1,000 and face other civil penalties.

The bill would also allow designated school personnel to carry concealed weapons in buildings. Another provision would let holders of concealed gun permits carry firearms openly, even in municipalities with ordinances banning open carry.

The legislation is sponsored by Republican Sen. Brian Nieves, of Washington. A similar bill passed the Republican-led Legislature last year, but was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon.