Mo. Senate Panel Considering Gun Law Nullification

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Supporters of legislation that would nullify federal gun laws in Missouri say the measure is necessary to protect the rights of gun owners.

The Senate General Laws Committee opened hearings Tuesday on the bill that would declare certain federal gun control policies "null and void." Federal agents enforcing them in Missouri could spend a year in jail, be fined up to $1,000 and face other civil penalties.

The bill would also let designated school personnel carry concealed weapons in buildings, and bar health care personnel from being required to ask whether a patient owns a firearm.

The committee plans to take more public testimony next week. A similar measure passed the Legislature last year, but was vetoed by Gov. Jay Nixon.