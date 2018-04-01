Mo Senate Panel Considers CPR Training In Schools

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri Senate committee is considering legislation that would make CPR training a requirement for graduating from high schools.

The bill has already passed the House and would take effect starting in the fall of 2014 if it becomes law. Proponents say it could save lives by increasing the number of people who can perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

The training would be based on national guidelines for emergency cardiovascular care and include hands-on practice and testing. First responders could provide the training under agreements with individual schools, but the legislation doesn't require that instructors be specially certified.