Mo. Senate Panel Endorses Rules Oversight Change

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri Senate committee has endorsed a constitutional amendment that would protect legislative oversight of proposed rules and regulations.

Oversight of state agency proposals already exists under current law, but the measure adopted by the rules committee Tuesday would place that procedure in the Missouri Constitution.

Lawmakers can reject proposed executive department regulations by passing a resolution that is also signed by the governor. The proposed amendment would take the governor out of the process, but require the Legislature to block a regulation by a three-fifths vote.

Action on the measure comes as lawmakers are considering whether to block a proposed Agriculture Department rule to allow gas stations to sell fuel with a higher ethanol blend.

The amendment would also need to be approved by Missouri voters in November.