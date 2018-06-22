Mo. Senate Panel Rejects Medicaid Expansion

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Republican-led Senate committee considering changes to Missouri's Medicaid program has rejected a Democratic proposal in support of expanded eligibility.

The decision Wednesday by the Senate Interim Committee on Medicaid Transformation and Reform dealt with what recommendations to include in a report in advance for the 2014 session.

But the outcome mirrored the numerous other votes taken earlier this year, when Democrats repeatedly sought to expand Medicaid eligibility for low-income adults while Republicans repeatedly rejected that.

Missouri could get additional federal money under the new federal health care law if it expands Medicaid.

But many Republican lawmakers have said they first want to revamp the Medicaid program before considering whether to enlarge it.

Earlier Wednesday, Democrats walked out of the committee while it considered other recommendations for changing Medicaid.