Mo. Senate Panel Weighs Medical Marijuana

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Mothers of children with seizures have told Missouri lawmakers that legalizing medical marijuana could help their children.

The Senate General Laws Committee heard testimony Tuesday on legislation that would allow marijuana use by patients diagnosed with debilitating medical conditions. The purchase price of such marijuana could be taxed up to 8 percent, and it could not be used near schools or some other public areas.

Among those testifying was Heidi Rayl. Her son, Zayden, has multiple seizures per day and his current medicine is expensive. Rayl said the availability of marijuana could help Zayden's medical condition.

A group representing physicians testified in opposition because medical marijuana has not gone through clinical trials.

The Senate panel did not vote on the measure.