MO Senate passed bill adding requirements for witness' testimony

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Senate has passed a bill that would add requirements for expert witnesses' testimony.

Senators voted 20-10 in favor of the bill Thursday. It now heads to the House.

Republican bill sponsor Sen. Mike Parson says there have been cases when expert witnesses gave opinions beyond their knowledge. His bill says experts' opinions must be based on sufficient facts and reliable principles and methods.

Bipartisan opponents say the bill could increase court costs.

Current Missouri law applies primarily to the facts presented to a jury, not the way an expert interprets those facts.

The proposal wouldn't apply to juvenile courts or family courts.