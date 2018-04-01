Mo. Senate passes $23B state budget plan

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Senate has passed a $23 billion budget plan that cuts funding to higher education while holding basic aid to public schools flat for next year.

The Senate's plan would provide schools $3 billion of basic aid -- the same amount they got this year but about $180 million less than called for under the state's school formula. Public colleges and universities would take a 4.8 percent funding cut under the Senate plan. That's less than the 7 percent

reduction originally proposed by Gov. Jay Nixon and passed by the House.

The House and Senate still must reconcile their differences and pass a final version of the budget by May 6. The only budget bill agreed to so far by both chambers is one paying the state's debt.