Mo. Senate Passes Bill to Allow Gun Safe Course

JEFFERSON CITY - The first gun-related measure passed by a chamber in Missouri's Legislature would allow children and teachers to undergo safety training. The Senate sent a bill to the House Monday with a 32-2 vote that would give school districts the option to teach a National Rifle Association-sponsored gun safety program to students in first grade. It would also require teachers to perform a simulated intruder drill put on by local law enforcement.

The bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Dan Brown of Rolla, gained praise from both Republicans and Democrats. Supporters say the plan handles school safety responsibly, compared to other proposals in the legislature. They pointed to measures that would confiscate assault weapons and criminalize the introduction of gun control measures.