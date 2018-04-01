Mo. Senate Passes Changes to School Sex Abuse Laws

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Missouri Senate has passed legislation that would change how allegations of sexual abuse in schools are handled and prevented. Under the legislation approved Thursday, school districts would have to inform other districts if a teacher was fired or forced to

resign for sexually abusing a student.

The measure would also require that schools report allegations of child abuse to the state within 24 hours. Those reports would have to be investigated by the state. The bill would create a task force aimed at preventing child sex abuse and would also bar registered sex offenders from running for school board positions.