Mo. Senate Passes Education Overhaul Legislation

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Senate has passed bills that would allow for more charter schools in the state and would also allow the state to take over failing school districts more quickly.

In a 31-2 vote Wednesday, the Senate gave final backing to a measure that would allow charter schools to be set up in districts that have been declared unaccredited.

Kansas City and St. Louis are the only districts allowed to have charter schools under current Missouri law.

The Senate's other measure would remove the two-year waiting period between a district losing its accreditation and a state takeover. The push to eliminate the two-year waiting period comes shortly after the Kansas City School District lost state accreditation.

Both measures now go to the House.