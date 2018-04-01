Mo. Senate Passes Expansion of No-Call List

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Senate has passed legislation expanding the state's no-call list to wireless phones. About 2.7 million residential land-line telephone numbers already are on the attorney general's list, which prohibits most calls from telemarketers.A bill passed Thursday by the Senate would allow people to add their wireless telephone numbers to the list, but it still would apply only to personal phones and not business numbers.

The legislation also would expand the banned calls to include text messages and faxes. Another part of the bill would prohibit automated political calls unless they're introduced by a live caller who gets permission to play a recorded message. The bill now goes to the House, where similar measures have died in previous years.