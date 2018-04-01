Mo. Senate Passes Sales Tax Increase for Roads

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri senators have endorsed a three-fourths-cent sales tax increase to fund state and local transportation needs.

Tuesday's 22-10 Senate vote sent the measure to the House, which earlier approved a 1-cent sales tax hike for transportation. If the chambers agree on an identical bill, it would go on the November's statewide ballot.

Transportation officials estimate the Senate version would bring in $534 million annually over its 10-year lifespan. Revenue could be used for state and local highway construction, as well as operating costs for existing travel facilities and alternative modes of transportation.

Supporters say the fuel tax that currently funds transportation is no longer viable with higher gas prices and greater fuel economy. Opponents say raising the sales tax would disproportionately affect low-income Missourians.