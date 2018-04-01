Mo Senate Restores Funding For Blind Health Care

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Senate has restored money for a health care program that covers more than 2,800 blind residents.

The Senate voted 18-16 early Wednesday to reverse a proposed cut to the blind benefits program.

As passed previously by the House, the budget for next fiscal year would have scrapped the roughly $28 million program and replaced it with a new, slimmed down version.

Earlier this month, the Senate Appropriations Committee had softened that cut. Its plan would have reduced state funding for the program to $18 million, with the gap to be made up by charging participants premiums, co-payments and deductibles.

But the full Senate voted Wednesday to add an additional $8.6 million to the program -- essentially restoring it to its current level.