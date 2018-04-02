Mo. Senate to Take Up Gun Nullification Bill

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri senators are expected to pass legislation that would send federal agents to jail for enforcing some federal gun laws.

The measure on the Senate's Thursday calendar provides for any federal law considered by the state to infringe on gun rights to be declared null and void in Missouri. Federal agents enforcing those laws could face up to a year in prison and a $1,000.

Courts have consistently ruled that states cannot nullify federal laws. But supporters argue the measure is necessary to protect law-abiding gun owners from intrusive federal regulations. Opponents say it wouldn't survive a court challenge.

Earlier this week, the Senate stripped a provision requiring gun thefts to be reported within 72 hours.

Senate approval of the bill would send it to the House.